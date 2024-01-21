I just wanted to share quickly that I'm opening up spots for new clients in my personal coaching practice.

In much the same way that I share my Zen training through writing and public speaking, I'm now bringing a personalized perspective through coaching to individuals who want to cultivate greater strength, sensitivity, and calm in the midst of chaos.

If you're interested in working with me as a personal coach, please complete the contact form on my website to introduce yourself and I'll follow up with a link to schedule a consultation.

Book a Consultation

Clients and I talk regularly over Zoom, once, twice, or four times a month. We also keep in touch via email and text between sessions to share progress on any homework I've assigned, as well as victories, challenges, and Aha! moments. My hope is that, later on, I will also be able to work with clients in person here in Hawaiʻi so we can identify and address some of their psychophysical habits and self-imposed limitations more deeply.

I hope to hear from you!