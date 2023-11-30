Chenxing Han, photo by Ian Le

Please join me on Monday, December 11, for a "fireside chat" with Chenxing Han via Zoom. Click here to RSVP and receive the Zoom link.

I first met Chenxing Han almost ten years ago, when she reached out to me asking if she could interview me about my experience as an Asian American Buddhist. Little did I know that the interview would eventually make it into her widely read book, Be The Refuge: Raising the Voices of Asian American Buddhists, published in 2021.

Later, Chenxing and I crossed paths again several times, including when she invited me to travel to Los Angeles to be a speaker at the May We Gather 49-day memorial for victims of anti-Asian violence in 2021. When she and her husband came out to Hawaii, the fact that they had mostly seen only the insides of local temples, hotels, and conference rooms during their stay was a wonderful excuse to show them some of my favorite spots on the island. Earlier this year, I also had the chance to interview Chenxing for my Courage and Strategy series as part of this newsletter.

Starting with that visit to Oʻahu, Chenxing became a kind of writing senpai (senior student) for me. I was just starting work on my memoir and she had already published Be The Refuge at that time. She offered pro tips, including advice on forming a writing group, and reassured me when I told her how difficult I'd found making even a partial career out of writing.

Now that Chenxing has published her memoir about her experiences as a Buddhist chaplain in a hospital oncology ward and the loss of her close friend to cancer, I invite you to join me in conversation with her. We'll mostly be talking about one long listening, but participants will have the chance to ask questions, too. I hope you'll tune in.