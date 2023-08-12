Maalaea Bay, Maui viewed from Kula in 2021

Thank you to those who’ve asked whether we’re safe from the wildfires. It’s been windy and hot over here in Honolulu, but yes, we’re far from any danger and are safe.

If you are looking for ways to help the many thousands of families displaced by the Maui fires, please consider making a donation to the Maui Strong Fund at the Hawaii Community Foundation. They’re a wonderful organization able to give rapid response aid to the people who need it.

There are also many local makers donating proceeds of their work to wildfire relief. It’s a great time to just support Hawaiʻi’s local economy, as well. With the scale to which local people and businesses donate to causes here, you can be sure that your purchase is having an individual and community impact, and you can bring some aloha into your home.

Check out:

Pop-up Mākeke from the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement House of Mana Up

Friend and local artist Michelle Mishina is one of many donating the proceeds of her work:

Mahalo for your kokua—thank you for your support and care.

Cristina