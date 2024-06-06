Sound and Color

Two things that my new book doesn’t have are photos and audible sound. So I made a book trailer!

I hope that the trailer helps you imagine more of my world, beyond what you can glean from the written word—and that you’ll share it to help other people discover Three Years on the Great Mountain. (I also posted a social media-friendly version on Instagram and Tik Tok if you prefer to share over there.)

Also, for those who’ve been asking where to preorder a signed copy of my book, I’m thrilled to share that you can now do so from Native Hawaiian-owned Native Books in Honolulu, and they’ll ship your signed book after my book reading there on June 20!

That’s all for today. I’ll be back soon with a guest collaborator to respond to a recent question to DEAR ZEN, my fortnightly advice column.