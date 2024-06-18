I’ll keep this short. My book is finally on sale—online, in person, for download as an e-book, and to listen to as an audiobook!

It’s been a long, long journey to get here. Mahalo to everyone who helped make this book a reality. I’m so excited to see what you think and to hopefully begin seeing it out in the world.

If you’re like me and wondering, “Wait, what now?” please consider taking a couple of actions that would be a big help:

Post to social! Once you receive or purchase your book IRL, post a photo of yourself with it to social media and tag me so I can repost it Write a review! Book reviews help a lot on platforms like Amazon and Goodreads

Thank you so much,

Cristina