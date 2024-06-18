Today is Publication Day
"Three Years on the Great Mountain: A Memoir of Zen and Fearlessness" is finally here
I’ll keep this short. My book is finally on sale—online, in person, for download as an e-book, and to listen to as an audiobook!
It’s been a long, long journey to get here. Mahalo to everyone who helped make this book a reality. I’m so excited to see what you think and to hopefully begin seeing it out in the world.
If you’re like me and wondering, “Wait, what now?” please consider taking a couple of actions that would be a big help:
Post to social! Once you receive or purchase your book IRL, post a photo of yourself with it to social media and tag me so I can repost it
Write a review! Book reviews help a lot on platforms like Amazon and Goodreads
Thank you so much,
Cristina
Hurray! I'm so thrilled for you, Cristina! Will be placing my order today. Thank you for carrying both your life and the Dharma out into the world.
Well done, Christina. I hope your book does well for you. It's a very special feeling to give a piece of your real self to the world. Breathe deeply - you have just created what comes next!