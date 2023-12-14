VIDEO: Fireside Chat with Chenxing Han
Recording and links from my conversation with the Asian American Buddhist writer and educator about her new memoir
I had a wonderful conversation with Chenxing and a handful of CMOON subscribers yesterday. Please check out the video on Youtube and stay tuned for a future fireside chat!
This event and other fireside chats are a premium feature for paid subscribers. To become a paid subscriber and join future events like this, click here.
Links:
one long listening: a memoir of grief, friendship, and spiritual care by Chenxing Han
A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki
Poet Ross Gay’s ode to footnotes