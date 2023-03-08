CMOON
Home
Courage and Strategy
On Being a Zen Jerk
How training in Zen Buddhism isn't all about compassion, calm, and just being chill
Cristina Moon
Mar 8
21
7
December 2022
Mochitsuki
My new New Year's Tradition
Cristina Moon
Dec 31, 2022
13
6
Why do we read SUN TZU'S ART OF WAR at a Zen temple?
Courage, strategy, and knowing when I'm on the path.
Cristina Moon
Dec 16, 2022
12
7
November 2022
DEAR ZEN
How should I decide whether or not to have kids?
Cristina Moon
Nov 27, 2022
6
September 2022
Going Deep
If it used to be that such spiritual depth could be accessed in the natural rhythms of life, immersed in one's culture and traditions, then many of us…
Cristina Moon
Sep 25, 2022
9
1
June 2022
The Future of American Buddhism
Yelling, learning, and connecting with the future of American Buddhism at Naropa University's conference in Garrison, NY, June 2-5
Cristina Moon
Jun 23, 2022
21
May 2022
“One of our ideas is just to do crazy things.”
Why we fire a wood-fired ceramics kiln to 2500℉ at a Zen temple
Cristina Moon
May 25, 2022
14
Dear Zen
My first advice column responding to readers' questions
Cristina Moon
May 11, 2022
12
April 2022
These Flames Are Cool And Refreshing (Cont'd)
Reflections on the self-immolation of climate activist Wynn Bruce
Cristina Moon
Apr 30, 2022
16
4
December 2021
Long Lost Cousins
Finding the familiar in Kaoru Nonomura's memoir of a year at a Japanese Zen temple
Cristina Moon
Dec 29, 2021
16
3
Why Japanese Tea Ceremony Is Badass: KIMONO
The secrets of living Buddhism, as told by the 1,400-year-old kimono and those who wear it today
Cristina Moon
Dec 1, 2021
9
1
November 2021
Zen Art
It's not actually about the art—or at least, not *just* the art
Cristina Moon
Nov 17, 2021
4
