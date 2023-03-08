CMOON

How training in Zen Buddhism isn't all about compassion, calm, and just being chill
December 2022

My new New Year's Tradition
Courage, strategy, and knowing when I'm on the path.
November 2022

How should I decide whether or not to have kids?
September 2022

If it used to be that such spiritual depth could be accessed in the natural rhythms of life, immersed in one's culture and traditions, then many of us…
June 2022

Yelling, learning, and connecting with the future of American Buddhism at Naropa University's conference in Garrison, NY, June 2-5
May 2022

Why we fire a wood-fired ceramics kiln to 2500℉ at a Zen temple
My first advice column responding to readers' questions
April 2022

Reflections on the self-immolation of climate activist Wynn Bruce
December 2021

Finding the familiar in Kaoru Nonomura's memoir of a year at a Japanese Zen temple
The secrets of living Buddhism, as told by the 1,400-year-old kimono and those who wear it today
November 2021

It's not actually about the art—or at least, not *just* the art
